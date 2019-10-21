App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures up on spot demand



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices traded up by Rs 1.80 at Rs 442.40 per kg in futures trade on Monday on pick-up in spot demand. Higher prices of the metal in global markets also influenced the sentiment, traders said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 1.80, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 442.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,957 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in November edged up by Rs 1.90, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 447.45 per kg in 166 lots.

Trading on the MCX was closed till 1700 hrs on Monday on account of Maharashtra Assembly elections

Globally, three-month copper contract traded higher by 1.17 per cent at USD 5,806 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

