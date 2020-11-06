Copper futures up 1.29% to Rs 534.75 per kg on weaker dollar

Copper prices trade firm at Rs 534.75 per kg on November 6 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal extends gains in the evening session tracking weak dollar and traded near day’s high.

Copper prices were getting support decrease in inventory at LME and SHFE accredited warehouses.

The US dollar traded lower at 92.40, or down 0.12 percent, in the evening session.

“LME Copper opened on a flat note at $6,846.00 levels, made a high of $6,932.75 and low of $6,833.25. Price currently trading at $6,930 level. Copper gave a breakout above $6,900 levels of its consolidation phase since many days indicating to continue positive momentum up to $6,983-$7,030 levels. Support is seen at $6,800- $6,865 levels,” Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 93.33 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,567.90 at 20:47.

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 536.70 and a low of Rs 526.25 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 493.40 and a high of Rs 541.35.

Copper delivery for November gained Rs 6.80, or 1.29 percent, to Rs 534.75 per kg at 20:49 hours with a business turnover of 5,245 lots. The same for December contract rose Rs 5.45, or 1.03 percent, to Rs 535 per kg with a turnover of 735 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,951.17 crore and Rs 38.03 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper November has given a breakout with good volume activity above Rs 530 levels where trading near Rs 534 levels indicating a positive trend to continue above Rs 529 levels. Support is placed at Rs 528-525 levels. Resistance holds at Rs 536-539 levels, said Qureshi.

“MCX Copper has been trading in a bullish trend with “Higher Top and Higher Bottom” formation. The price has taken support at “Rising Trendline” and 50 days Simple Moving Average indicating bullishness in the counter,” Sachin Gupta, Senior Associates at Choice Broking, said.

The price has also sustained above “Ichimoku Cloud” formation with positive crossover between conversion line and base line. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic have shown positive crossover which supports price for the near term.

Gupta expects a bullish movement in MCX Copper November contract towards the level Rs 555 in the near term.

At 1525 (GMT), the red metal price edged higher 1.28 percent quoting at $6,953.25 per tonne in London.