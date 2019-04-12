Copper futures up 0.9 % on global cues, spot demand

Copper futures rose 0.9 percent to Rs 449.85 per kg on April 12 on the back of firm global cues and pick up in domestic demand at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June rose by Rs 4, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 449.85 per kg in a business turnover of 1,199 lots.

Analysts said increased demand from consuming industries and a firm trend in base metals in global markets, mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade here.