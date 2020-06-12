Copper futures up 0.7% in evening trade

Copper prices rose to Rs 445.15 per kg on June 12 as participants increased their long positions. Prices found support from the falling inventory levels on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and reports that miners at Chile’s Codelco were planning to stage a walkout over the death of a worker due to coronavirus.

In the futures market, copper for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 445.90 and a low of Rs 440.50 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 380 and a high of Rs 451.20.

Copper for June delivery gained Rs 3.10, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 445.15 per kg at 19:36 hours on a business turnover of 4,680 lots. The same for July delivery edged higher by Rs 2.90, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 448.60 per kg on a turnover of 643 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,431.90 crore and Rs 41.56 crore, respectively.

On the technical charts, copper has found support near Rs 440. Any breakout above Rs 447 would push price higher towards Rs 451-453 levels, according to Axis Securities.

The broking firm advised its clients to buy June copper futures at Rs 444.50 with a stop loss at Rs 442 and a target of Rs 448.

At 14:10 (GMT), the red metal futures gained 1.2 percent at $5,820 per tonne in London.