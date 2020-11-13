Copper futures up 0.47% to Rs 538.40 per kg on dollar weakness

Copper prices traded firm at Rs 538.40 per kg on November 13 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal recovered from morning losses and turned into the positive territory tracking dollar weakness.

Copper prices were getting support from a decline in inventory at LME and SHFE accredited warehouses, but the upside was capped amid signs of easing demand from China.

The US dollar traded lower at 92.87, or down 0.08 percent, in the evening session.

“LME Copper opened on a flat note at $6,912.50 levels, made a high of $6,987.75 and low of $6,978.50. Price currently trading at $6,961.50 level. Copper is sustaining above $6,940 where it is heading towards its 52 weeks high at $7,053 levels. Support will be at $6,925-$6,880 levels. Resistance is at $6,990-$7,042 levels,” Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 37.94 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,759.31 at 18:37.

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 538.50 and a low of Rs 534.35 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 493.40 and a high of Rs 541.35.

Copper delivery for November jumped Rs 2.50, or 0.47 percent, to Rs 538.40 per kg at 18:40 hours with a business turnover of 5,700 lots. The same for December contract gained Rs 1.40, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 538.30 per kg with a turnover of 1,036 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,022.19 crore and Rs 24.44 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper November is sustaining and trading above Rs 535 levels indicating a positive trend to continue above Rs 532 levels. Support is at Rs 534-531 levels. Resistance holds at Rs 539-542 levels, said Qureshi.

At 1315 (GMT), the red metal price was up 0.90 percent, quoting at $6,978.50 per tonne in London.