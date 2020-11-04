Copper futures trade weak at Rs 528.10 per kg in evening trade

Copper prices trade lower at Rs 528.10 per kg on November 4 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. The base metals pack decline on worries over a contested US election result.

Copper prices may remain volatile today as the market awaits the US election outcome.

The prices also came under pressure amid signs of weakening demand from China.

The US dollar trades marginally lower at 93.52 or down 0.04 percent in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “LME Copper opened on a negative note at $6,726 levels, made a high of $6,808 & low of $6,670.75. Price currently is trading at $6,725 level. Copper is trading at 21-DMA at $6,774 levels below which can see a sideways to marginal downside momentum of $6,705-$6,672 levels. Resistance is at $6,770-$6,805 levels.”

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 18.70 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,425.60 at 19:44.

In the futures market, copper for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 529.90 and a low of Rs 521.40 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 493.40 and a high of Rs 541.35.

Copper delivery for November slipped Rs 2.30, or 0.43 percent, to Rs 528.20 per kg at 19:59 hours with a business turnover of 5,053 lots. The same for December contract dropped Rs 2.10, or 0.39 percent to Rs 530.60 per kg with a turnover of 704 lots.

The value of November and December contracts traded so far is Rs 2,026.13 crore and Rs 49.55 crore, respectively.

MCX Copper November once again did not manage to cross above Rs 530 levels where it made a low near Rs 521.40 levels indicating downside pressure to continue below Rs 528 levels. Support is at Rs 522-519 levels, said Qureshi.

At 1430 (GMT), the red metal price was marginally higher, up 0.15 percent, quoting at $6,794.25 per tonne in London.