Copper futures remain flat at Rs 597.75 per kg on muted global cues

Copper prices were steady at Rs 597.75 per kg on February 4 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal traded in a narrow range after a gap up open in evening trade.

Commodities in global market trade mixed as support from improved risk sentiment are countered by firmness in the US dollar.

The US dollar traded higher at 91.43 or up 0.32 percent in the evening session.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said: “LME Copper is holding well above the 50-Daily Moving Average at $7830 levels from where it has bounced back and is trading near $7843 level. However, it has a resistance at $7890-7950 levels indicating sideways momentum in the counter.”

“MCX Copper February is trading on a positive note where Rs 593 holds immediate support and Rs 600-604 is a resistance,” he said.

She advised her clients to sell February Copper at Rs 598-599 with a stop loss of Rs 603 and target of Rs 594.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 18.37 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,437.89 at 17:09.

In the futures market, copper for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 600.90 and a low of Rs 594.55 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 585 and a high of Rs 629.75.

Copper delivery for February rose Rs 0.20, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 597.60 per kg at 17:09 hours with a business turnover of 4,032 lots. The same for March contract soared Rs 0.50, or 0.08 percent to Rs 596.80 per kg with a turnover of 422 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,124.30 crore and Rs 30.61 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services Limited said, “Present buying is likely to persist in the coming session towards Rs 602 or even more, although slippage below Rs 594 may squeeze down prices lower.”

At 1144 (GMT), the red metal price dropped 0.25 percent quoting at $7,826.75 per tonne in London.

For all commodities-related news, click here

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.