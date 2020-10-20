Copper futures trade firm at Rs 531.60 per kg, touches a new high in October series

Copper prices traded firm at Rs 531.60 per kg on October 20 as participants increased their long position. The base metal pared earlier losses and traded in the green in the evening session.

The Dollar Index trades lower at 93.17, down 0.28 percent, as the greenback came under pressure amid a decline in safe-haven demand due to renewed optimism over US stimulus and mixed economic data from the US.

Copper prices were supported by supply disruption in Chile as Lundin Mining Corp said it plans to suspend operation after failing to reach a wage accord with the worker's union. However, weighing on the price is build-up in inventory at accredited warehouses of London Metal Exchange (LME).

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index soared 135.30 points, or 1.12 percent, at 12,174.61 at 19:46 hours.

In the futures market, copper for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 533.80 and a low of Rs 529.10 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 494.80 and a high of Rs 533.80.

Copper futures for October gained Rs 1.15, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 531.60 per kg at 19:47 hours on a business turnover of 4,587 lots. The same for November delivery rose Rs 3.2, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 533.3 per kg on a turnover of 1,631 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,703.8 crore and Rs 172.04 crore, respectively.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “Copper has given a breakout of its consolidation phase. If it sustains above $6,800, it may cross its 52-week top at $6,878. Support is seen at $6,790-$6,766 levels.”

In the domestic market, he sees copper trading sideways with a marginal upside momentum. "MCX Copper October has given a breakout of its rangebound move above Rs 530 levels, with an increase in volume activity. We see further upside up to Rs 537-542 levels. It may take out its 52-week high, which is placed at Rs 546 levels. Support is seen at Rs 529-525 levels," he added.

Motilal Oswal sees support and resistance for MCX Copper at Rs 528-525.70 and Rs 536-539, respectively. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips for the short-term.

At 1422 (GMT), the red metal price was up 1.39 percent at $6,861.75 per tonne in London.