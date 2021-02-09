Copper futures surge to Rs 624.70 per kg on strong demand and lower inventory

Copper prices jumped to Rs 624.70 per kg on February 9 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. The base metal traded in the positive territory after a gap up open in evening trade tracking weaker dollar and expectation of US economic stimulus.

Copper prices were supported by declining stocks at LME and ShFE approved warehouses along with signs of tightness in the physical market.

Peru's copper production plunged 12.5 percent to 2.15 million tonnes in 2020, the Energy and Mines Ministry said on February 8, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The US dollar traded weaker at 90.60, or down 0.37 percent, in the evening session.

“LME Copper is trading above $8,100 levels and is sustaining above 21-DMA indicating for bullish momentum up to $8,133-$8,257 level. Support is at $8,050-$7,930 level.” MCX Copper February has given a breakout of Falling Channel formation where it is trading above 21 as well as 50 Daily Moving Average indicating for bullish momentum to continue above Rs 620 level up to Rs 628-632 levels whereas support is at Rs 622-619 level," said Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

She advised her clients to buy February Copper at Rs 621-622 with a stop loss of Rs 619 and for a target of Rs 625.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was up 123.78 points, or 0.90 percent, at 13,924.88 at 16:43.

In the futures market, copper for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 625.25 and a low of Rs 621.15 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 585 and a high of Rs 629.75.

Copper delivery for February gained Rs 4.40, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 624.55 per kg at 16:44 hours with a business turnover of 4,855 lots. The same for March contract edged higher Rs 4.30, or 0.70 percent to Rs 622.30 per kg with a turnover of 403 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,009.13 crore and Rs 62.66 crore, respectively.

“We expect Copper prices to witness choppy movement this week, further lack of cues from China later in the week due to weeklong Lunar holidays may also add to the uncertainty. However near term bias may remain positive tracking upbeat fundamentals”, according to Kotak Securities.

The broking firm said on the daily chart MCX Copper has formed bullish engulfing pattern and has erased all its previous week’s losses. Most significantly price has again entered the rising channel and moved above the initial resistance of 21 days EMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50 supporting the bull case. The price is expected to trade higher until the support of Rs 587.50, pattern low is held. Above Rs 618-620 zone, the bulls might target the recent highs near Rs 631.

At 1121 (GMT), the red metal price was up 0.53 percent quoting at $8,115 per tonne in London.