App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures soften 0.61% on weak global cues; profit-booking

Copper for delivery in November month fell by Rs 2.75, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 445.05 per kg in a business turnover of 10,540 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices dropped by 0.61 per cent to Rs 444.40 per kg in futures trade Friday, tracking a weak trend overseas and profit-booking by speculators.

Copper for delivery in November month fell by Rs 2.75, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 445.05 per kg in a business turnover of 10,540 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts said apart from weak global cues, profit-booking by participants, put pressure on copper prices at futures trade here.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 12:26 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.