Copper futures soften 0.61% on weak global cues; profit-booking

Copper for delivery in November month fell by Rs 2.75, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 445.05 per kg in a business turnover of 10,540 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts said apart from weak global cues, profit-booking by participants, put pressure on copper prices at futures trade here.