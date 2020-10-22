Copper futures slump 1.66% to Rs 529.6 per kg on a firm dollar

Copper prices traded lower at Rs 529.60 per kg on October 22 as participants increased their short positions. The base metal extended losses in the second half of the session on a firm dollar and uncertainty around US stimulus ahead of the November presidential election.

Prices declined on rising inventory at London Metal Exchange (LME) approved warehouses and signs of easing tightness in the physical market.

The dollar trades firm at 92.81, up 0.23 percent, after three days of decline.

MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was down 81.62 points, or 0.66 percent, at 12,276.73 at 19:05 hours.

In the futures market, copper for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 539.80 and a low of Rs 529.10 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 494.80 and a high of Rs 542.95.

Copper delivery for October dropped Rs 8.95, or 1.66 percent, to Rs 529.60 per kg at 19:06 hours with a business turnover of 3,099 lots. The same for November contract slipped Rs 6.90, or 1.28 percent, to Rs 533 per kg on a turnover of 2,474 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,533.49 crore and Rs 163.11 crore, respectively.

Neha Qureshi, Technical Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, copper could rally to Rs 537-542 levels. "It is heading towards its 52-week high, which is placed at Rs 546 levels. Support is placed at Rs 533-528 levels."

At 13:39 (GMT), the red metal price declined 1.24 percent to $6,910.50 per tonne in London.