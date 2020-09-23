Copper futures slip 0.63% to Rs 528 per kg on strong US dollar

Copper prices edged lower to Rs 528 per kg on September 23 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Base metals traded lower tracking uptick in the US dollar.

The US Dollar Index, measured against a basket of six currencies gained 0.14 percent to 94.15.

Copper prices came under pressure amid a buildup of inventory at SHFE warehouses, but lower stocks at LME warehouses and widening deficit in the physical market may cap the downside.

Priyanka Jhaveri, analyst, Kotak Securities, said, LME 3-month forward copper prices continue to trade higher hitting June 2018 high of $6,875 and at $6,700 are up more than 8 percent year to date.

The rally in prices has been on the back of improving macro-economic outlook following the reopening of global economies and supportive fundamentals.

Going forward we expect the uptrend in the metal to persist as prices may continue to seek support from demand optimism, especially from top consumer China. The recent spate of upbeat data from China along with signs of improvement in global factory activity has fanned hopes of a rebound in demand.

In the futures market, copper for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 530 and a low of Rs 525.50 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the precious metal has touched a low of Rs 486 and a high of Rs 539.80.

Copper delivery for September contract slides Rs 3.35, or 0.63 percent, to Rs 528 per kg at 18:55 hours with a business turnover of 2,629 lots. The same for October contract declined 4.25, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 520.45 per kg with a turnover of 3,053 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,576.47 crore and Rs 396.99 crore, respectively.

Jhaveri suggests going long on LME three-month forward copper prices between $6,220-6,250 levels for target of $6,900-7,050 for September-November 2020 quarter maintaining stop loss at $5,850.

On domestic market, we recommend going long on MCX active contract between Rs 488-490 for a target of Rs 538-545 with a stop loss at Rs 458.

At 1330 (GMT), the red metal price slipped 1.69 percent quoting at $6,655 per tonne in London.