App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures slide on weak global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month declined by Rs 1.15, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 449.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,348 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid a weak trend overseas and muted demand from consuming industries in the domestic spot market, copper futures fell by 0.37 per cent on Monday as speculators cut down their holdings.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in current month declined by Rs 1.15, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 449.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,348 lots.

Traders said off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global cues and muted demand at domestic spot markets, led to fall in copper prices at futures trade here.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.