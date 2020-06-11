Copper futures slide on weak demand

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 5.45, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 445.20 per kg in a business turnover of 4,757 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Thursday slipped by Rs 5.45 to Rs 445.20 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.
On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 5.45, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 445.20 per kg in a business turnover of 4,757 lots.
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:59 pm