Copper futures slide on weak demand

Copper prices on Thursday slipped 0.18 percent to Rs 415.80 per kg after investors cut down on their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in May eased by 75 paise, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 415.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,911 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.



