Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures slide on weak demand

PTI

Copper prices on Tuesday slipped by 80 paise to Rs 421.60 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by 80 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 421.60 per kg in a business turnover of 3,511 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper

