Copper futures slide on weak demand

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 2.75, or 0.66 percent, to Rs 413 per kg in a business turnover of 3,029 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Friday slipped by Rs 2.75 to Rs 413 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.
First Published on May 29, 2020 04:40 pm