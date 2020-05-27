Copper futures slide on weak demand

On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 3.75, or 0.9 percent, to Rs 411.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,833 lots.
Copper prices on Wednesday slipped by Rs 3.75 to Rs 411.80 per kg after investors cut down their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.
On Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in June eased by Rs 3.75, or 0.9 percent, to Rs 411.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,833 lots.
Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market led to the fall in copper prices here.
First Published on May 27, 2020 02:55 pm