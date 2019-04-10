Copper futures slide on lower demand

Copper prices fell 0.23 percent to Rs 448.80 per kg in futures trade on April 10 as speculators reduced their exposure amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 1.05, or 0.23 percent, at Rs 448.80 per kg in a business turnover of 426 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders amid muted demand at the domestic spot market and the weakness in metal in overseas market influenced copper prices.