App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures slide as traders lower bets

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November was trading 30 paise, or 0.07 per cent down at Rs 435.40 per kg in a business turnover of 426 lot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Copper prices fell by 0.07 per cent to Rs 435.40 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November was trading 30 paise, or 0.07 per cent down at Rs 435.40 per kg in a business turnover of 426 lot.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets and weakness in metal overseas, influenced the copper prices.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.