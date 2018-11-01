Copper futures slide as traders lower bets

Copper prices fell by 0.07 per cent to Rs 435.40 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators reduced their exposure amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November was trading 30 paise, or 0.07 per cent down at Rs 435.40 per kg in a business turnover of 426 lot.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders amid muted demand at the domestic spot markets and weakness in metal overseas, influenced the copper prices.