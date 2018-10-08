Copper futures slide 0.65% as traders trim position

Copper prices fell by 0.65 per cent to Rs 453.60 a kg in futures trade Monday as participants cut exposure amid weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November declined by Rs 2.95, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 453.60 per kg in a business turnover of 779 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, tracking subdued demand at the domestic spot market due to weak overseas cues, mainly weighed on copper prices at futures trade.