Copper futures slide 0.51% on muted demand, global cues

Copper prices eased by 0.51 per cent to Rs 438.50 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants were indulged in reducing their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market. Besides, a weak trend in metal in global market too weighed prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November shed by Rs 2.25, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 438.50 per kg.

Marketmen said offloading of positions by traders due to a weak trend in the domestic spot markets led to the fall in copper prices at futures trade here.