Copper futures slide 0.39% on profit booking

Copper prices moved down by 0.39 percent to Rs 447.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators booked profits amid easing demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April declined by Rs 1.79, or 0.39 percent, to Rs 447.50 per kg in a business turnover of 13,108 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 1.85, or 0.41 per cent, at Rs 451.10 per kg in 1,177 lots.

Analysts said profit-booking by participants and easing demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly weighed on copper prices at futures trade here. However, a firm trend overseas capped the slide.

Globally, copper for delivery on the London Metal Exchange in three-month slipped 0.18 percent to USD 6,471 a tonne.