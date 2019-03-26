Copper futures slide 0.31% on weak overseas cues

Copper prices went down by 0.31 per cent to Rs 435.80 per kg in futures trade on March 26 as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from overseas markets amid muted demand at domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April fell by Rs 1.35, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 435.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,358 lots.

Analysts said, off-loading of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend at the London Metal Exchange (LME) where it slipped to over one-month low on Monday amid worries about global economic growth, led to a decline in copper prices at futures trade here. Besides, slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, weighed on metal prices, they added.

Globally, at the LME three-month copper dropped to USD 6,295 per tonne on Monday, its weakest since February 19 before recovering to USD 6,340.