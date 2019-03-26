App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures slide 0.31% on weak overseas cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April fell by Rs 1.35, or 0.31% , to Rs 435.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,358 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Copper prices went down by 0.31 per cent to Rs 435.80 per kg in futures trade on March 26 as speculators cut down their positions, taking negative cues from overseas markets amid muted demand at domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April fell by Rs 1.35, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 435.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,358 lots.

Analysts said, off-loading of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend at the London Metal Exchange (LME) where it slipped to over one-month low on Monday amid worries about global economic growth, led to a decline in copper prices at futures trade here. Besides, slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market, weighed on metal prices, they added.

Globally, at the LME three-month copper dropped to USD 6,295 per tonne on Monday, its weakest since February 19 before recovering to USD 6,340.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

OPPO's First 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Islamabad HC Asks Pakistan Govt to Take Custody, Ensure Protection of ...

Sexist Trolls Target Ashwin's Wife and Kid on Insta After Controversia ...

Conor McGregor Announces his Retirement from MMA, Again

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall, as ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Controversy erupts as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajast ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.