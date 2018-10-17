Copper futures slide 0.17% on low spot demand

Copper prices fell by 0.17 per cent to Rs 451.80 a kg in futures trade Wednesday as participants engaged in cutting down their exposure amid low demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November eased by 75 paise or 0.17 per cent to Rs 451.80 per kg in a business turnover of 12,076 lots.

The fall in copper prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to trimming of positions by participants due to subdued demand at the spot markets, analysts said.