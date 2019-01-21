App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures slide 0.13% on low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February declined by 55 paise, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 428.80 per kg in business turnover of 2,973 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Copper prices fell 0.13 per cent to Rs 428.80 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators reduced their exposure amid easing demand in the spot market. However, a firm trend in the base metals pack led by copper, restricted the losses.

Analysts said participants trimmed their positions owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical markets.

At the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper gained 1.0 per cent to $6,052 per tonne after touching $6,071, its highest since December 28 on easing US-China trade tensions.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 12:39 pm

