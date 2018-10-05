App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures shed 0.57% on muted demand, weak global cues

At Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for November declined by Rs 2.60, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 454.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,203 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper futures fell 0.57 per cent Friday as speculators booked profit at prevailing high levels amid low demand at spot markets and weak global cues.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for November declined by Rs 2.60, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 454.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,203 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall to off-loading of positions by speculators at prevailing higher levels amid muted demand at the spot markets and a weak trend in global markets.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:02 pm

