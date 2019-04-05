Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper futures rose by 15 paise to Rs 445.75 per kg on April 5 amid pick up in domestic demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in April rose by 15 paise, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 445.75 per kg in a business turnover of 17,338 lots.

Besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global market influenced copper prices at futures trade here, market analysts said.