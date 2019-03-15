Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices rose 0.48 per cent at Rs 447.30 per kg in futures trade on March 15 as speculators extended their holdings in the domestic market, but a weak trend overseas capped the rise. A healthy demand at the domestic spot market strengthened on metal prices here.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper to be delivered in April gained Rs 2.5, or 0.48 percent, at Rs 447.30 per kg in a business turnover of 15,808 lots.

Globally, however, at the London Metal Exchange (LME), copper's three-month delivery eased 1.06 per cent to USD 6,404 per metric tonne