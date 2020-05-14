Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Thursday traded 0.06 percent higher at Rs 401.90 per kg in the futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by 25 paise, or 0.06 percent, at Rs 401.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,582 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.