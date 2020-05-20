Copper futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Re 1, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 412.15 per kg in a business turnover of 3,604 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Wednesday traded 0.24 percent higher at Rs 412.15 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Re 1, or 0.24 percent, at Rs 412.15 per kg in a business turnover of 3,604 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!
First Published on May 20, 2020 03:55 pm