App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.4 percent, at Rs 412.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,462 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copper prices on Tuesday traded higher by Rs 1.65 at Rs 412.45 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.4 percent, at Rs 412.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,462 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Close
First Published on May 19, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Copper #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | KPMG pegs loss in real estate sector at $1 trillion by FY21-end

Coronavirus impact | KPMG pegs loss in real estate sector at $1 trillion by FY21-end

State hospitals in Mumbai subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

State hospitals in Mumbai subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.