Copper futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.4 percent, at Rs 412.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,462 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.



