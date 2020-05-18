Copper futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 4.85, or 1.21 per cent, at Rs 405.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,413 lots.
Copper prices on Monday traded 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 405.90 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 4.85, or 1.21 per cent, at Rs 405.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,413 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
For All Commodities Related News - Click Here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19
First Published on May 18, 2020 04:05 pm