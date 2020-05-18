App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:08 PM IST

Copper futures rise on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 4.85, or 1.21 per cent, at Rs 405.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,413 lots.

Copper prices on Monday traded 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 405.90 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.



Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

