Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Monday traded 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 405.90 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 4.85, or 1.21 per cent, at Rs 405.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,413 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.