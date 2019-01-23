App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Copper futures rise on firm spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.10, or 0.50 per cent, at Rs 422.25 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,889 lots.

Copper futures traded 0.50 percent higher at Rs 422.25 per kg on Wednesday as participants raised their bets on rising demand at the domestic spot markets amid a firm trend overseas.

Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global markets, influenced copper prices.
