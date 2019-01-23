Copper futures rise on firm spot demand

Copper futures traded 0.50 percent higher at Rs 422.25 per kg on Wednesday as participants raised their bets on rising demand at the domestic spot markets amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.10, or 0.50 per cent, at Rs 422.25 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,889 lots.

Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global markets, influenced copper prices.