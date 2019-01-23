Copper futures rise on firm spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.10, or 0.50 per cent, at Rs 422.25 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,889 lots.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 2.10, or 0.50 per cent, at Rs 422.25 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,889 lots.Market analysts said besides increased demand from consuming industries, a firm trend in base metals in global markets, influenced copper prices.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 11:16 am