Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Monday rose by 0.36 per cent to Rs 449.40 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1.60, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 449.40 per kg in a business turnover of 4,403 lots.Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 04:16 pm