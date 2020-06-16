Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 4.40, or 1 per cent, at Rs 443.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,462 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Tuesday inched 1 per cent higher to Rs 443.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 04:05 pm