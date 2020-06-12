Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by 75 paise, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 442.80 per kg in a business turnover of 4,613 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Friday inched 0.17 percent higher to Rs 442.80 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by 75 paise, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 442.80 per kg in a business turnover of 4,613 lots.Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:52 pm