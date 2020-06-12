Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Friday inched 0.17 percent higher to Rs 442.80 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for June delivery traded higher by 75 paise, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 442.80 per kg in a business turnover of 4,613 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.