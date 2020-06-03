Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Wednesday inched 0.13 per cent higher to Rs 423.35 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.13 per cent, at Rs 423.35 per kg in a business turnover of 3,513 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

