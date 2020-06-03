Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by 55 paise, or 0.13 per cent, at Rs 423.35 per kg in a business turnover of 3,513 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Wednesday inched 0.13 per cent higher to Rs 423.35 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:21 pm