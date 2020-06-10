Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Wednesday inched 0.34 per cent higher to Rs 441.20 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 1.50, or 0.34 per cent, at Rs 441.20 per kg in a business turnover of 5,389 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.