Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday inched 0.23 per cent higher to Rs 436.75 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Re 1, or 0.23 per cent, at Rs 436.75 per kg in a business turnover of 4,389 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.