Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Monday inched 0.06 per cent higher to Rs 433.75 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by 25 paise, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 433.75 per kg in a business turnover of 4,268 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.