Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.56 per cent to Rs 514.30 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery traded higher by Rs 2.85, or 0.56 percent, at Rs 514.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,921 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.