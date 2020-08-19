Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.78 percent to Rs 529.40 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4.10, or 0.78 percent, at Rs 529.40 per kg in a business turnover of 4,845 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.