Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.3 percent to Rs 516.60 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 1.55, or 0.3 percent, at Rs 516.60 per kg in a business turnover of 4,355 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.