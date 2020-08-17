Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4.10, or 0.8 percent, at Rs 513.85 per kg in a business turnover of 3,884 lots.
PTI
Copper prices on Monday rose by 0.8 percent to Rs 513.85 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4.10, or 0.8 percent, at Rs 513.85 per kg in a business turnover of 3,884 lots.Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.
