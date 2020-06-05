App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 1.55, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 425.20 per kg in a business turnover of 3,796 lots.

PTI

Copper prices on Friday inched 0.37 per cent higher to Rs 425.20 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in spot demand.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 04:00 pm

