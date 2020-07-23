Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Thursday rose by 0.61 percent to Rs 510.45 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 3.10, or 0.61 percent, at Rs 510.45 per kg in a business turnover of 3,715 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.