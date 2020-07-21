Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.44 percent to Rs 504.70 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 2.20, or 0.44 percent, at Rs 504.70 per kg in a business turnover of 4,998 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.