Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Monday rose by 2.45 per cent to Rs 506.25 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 12.10, or 2.45 per cent, at Rs 506.25 per kg in a business turnover of 6,782 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.