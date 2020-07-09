Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

Copper prices on Thursday rose by 1 percent to Rs 484.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 4.80, or 1 percent, at Rs 484.50 per kg in a business turnover of 6,862 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.