Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Copper futures rise marginally on fresh bets

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 4.80, or 1 percent, at Rs 484.50 per kg in a business turnover of 6,862 lots.

PTI

Copper prices on Thursday rose by 1 percent to Rs 484.50 per kg in futures trade on pick-up in spot demand.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by pick-up in spot demand.
